U2 have announced new vinyl reissues of three of the band’s classic records: 1985’s Wide Awake In America EP, 1997’s Pop, and 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind. The reissues have been remastered and pressed to 180 gram vinyl, and each comes with a 16-page booklet with lyrics and photography by Anton Corbijn. All three reissues will be available April 13. Find more details about the records on U2’s webstore.