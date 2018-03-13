Here’s Trump Being Asked If He Fired Tillerson for Calling Him “a Moron”

On Tuesday morning President Trump was answering questions regarding his abrupt ousting of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked if the president fired Tillerson for calling him “a moron.”

Tillerson reportedly made the remark at a meeting at the Pentagon last year and then held a press conference in October to insist that he thinks the president is smart. Tillerson has never explicitly denied that he called Trump “a moron.”

When Collins asked if being personally insulted played a part in Tillerson’s exit, Trump insisted that the two men get along, but they just had “a different mindset, a different thinking” regarding diplomacy.

“I wish Rex a lot of good things,” Trump said. “I think he’s going to be very happy. I think Rex will be much happier now, but I really appreciate his service.”

In the interest of accuracy, when the moron story originally broke, NBC News reporter Stephanie Ruhle clarified that sources told her that Tillerson called the president “a fucking moron” as opposed to just your standard issue moron. It’s an important distinction.