Stream Titus Andronicus’ New Album A Productive Cough

Titus Andronicus have finally shared their new album A Productive Cough in full. The release follows the highly-parenthetical singles “Number One (In New York)” and “Above the Bodega (Local Business),” as well as a new hour-long documentary about the making of the album. The album was produced by longtime collaborator Kevin S. McMahon at Marcata Recording Studios in New Paltz, NY, where they’ve recorded every album since the beginning. Listen to the album below and watch the band’s new feature-length documentary here.

