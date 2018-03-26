Tiffany Haddish Says an Actress Bit Beyoncé’s Face at a Recent Party

Earlier this month, Beyoncé guested on the DJ Khaled posse track “Top Off,” along with Jay-Z. One line in her verse stuck out: “If they’re tryna party with the queen/ They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.” Some interpreted the line to be a dig at actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who had previously described Beyoncé’s behavior toward an unidentified “actress” who had touched Jay-Z on the chest at a party in December.

“Beyoncé came walking up like… ‘Biitttchhh!’” Haddish explained in February. “But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”

In a new interview with GQ, Haddish offered up a little more information about this confrontation. claiming that “there was this actress” at the party who was, by Haddish’s account, “doing the mostest.” Haddish then revealed the shocking tidbit she had kept secret: “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

She continued with a play-by-play. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him,” Haddish said, apparently breathlessly. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Haddish said that the actress told her to stop dancing, inspiring Haddish to tell Beyoncé, “I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Beyoncé reportedly encouraged Haddish not to follow through with that promise, and they later took a selfie together.

Haddish told GQ she and the megastar had one more interaction: “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Given how excited Haddish seems to have gotten, and how calm and collected Beyoncé seems to have remained even after getting “bit in the face,” the final “just chill” advice would seem to make sense. Indeed, this seems like a real-life version of a deleted scene from Girls Trip.

