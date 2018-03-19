Thom Yorke Announces European Tour

Thom Yorke has announced a European tour, which will kick off in late May and continue through mid-June. The tour begins in Florence on May 28 and will make stops in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Amsterdam, Scotland, England, and France, before closing with a set at Barcelona’s Sonar Festival. View the full tour itinerary below.

This European trek will follow Yorke’s April appearance in Berlin as part of an “immersive” instillation designed by his friend and frequent collaborator Tarik Barri. Barri has worked on audiovisual projects for Atoms For Peace and Yorke before, and he will accompany Yorke on the European dates as well. The upcoming tour will also feature support from producer Oliver Coates, who has collaborated previously with Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood on several film scores, including Phantom Thread. Barri noted on Twitter that the tour will be “completely live.” Last December, Yorke premiered a new song, “I Am A Very Rude Person,” live in concert.

Tour Dates:

05/28 Florence, Italy – Teatro Verdi

05/29 Milan, Italy – Fabrique Milano

05/30 Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

06/01 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

06/03 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

06/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Royal Theatre Carré

06/07 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

06/08 London, England – Roundhouse

06/10 Manchester, England – Palace Theatre

06/12 Paris, France – L’Olympia

06/13 Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

06/16 Barcelona, Spain – Fira de Barcelona (Sonar Festival)