Warpaint singer and guitarist Theresa Wayman has announced a solo album, LoveLaws, which she’ll release under the stage name TT. Today, she’s offered up the first single “Love Leaks,” a heady and addicting six minutes of somnambulant haze that evokes the detachment of a failing relationship.

Wayman recorded vocals, guitar, bass, synth, and drum machines for LoveLaws, and co-produced the record with brother Ivan Wayman. It’s out May 18 from her own label, also called Love Leaks. Warpaint’s most recent album, Head’s Up, was released in 2016.

Listen to “Love Leaks” and see the full album track list below.

TT, LoveLaws track list:

1. “Mykki”

2. “I’ve Been Fine”

3. “Love Leaks”

4. “The Dream”

5. “Tutorial”

6. “Dram”

7. “Safe”

8. “Sassafras Interlude”

9. “Take One”

10. “Too Sweet”