The Weeknd Shares New Details on Upcoming Marvel Comic Book

Last year, The Weeknd announced that he was working with Marvel Comics on a new Starboy comic book based on his 2016 album of the same name. Now the musician has shared that the comic will arrive June 13, and features Abel Tesfaye, La Mar Taylor, and Christos Gate as writers. In the story, Starboy fights off “cannibalistic criminal mastermind Jack ‘The Chef’ Smiley” to help save the fallen city of Alphatron.

Most recently, The Weeknd was featured on the Kendrick Lamar-currated soundtrack to the Marvel film Black Panther, alongside acts like SZA, Travis Scott, Vince Staples, and more. His album Starboy won the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album earlier this year.