The Weeknd is releasing a new album tonight, titled My Dear Melancholy, (notice the comma). The singer has been teasing new music on Instagram, including something by that title. Today posted a cover of what appears to be the cover with the caption “tonight.”

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

Urban Legends, an editorial site connected to Universal Music Group, to which The Weekend is signed via Republic, confirmed on Twitter that it is a new full-length.

His last album, Starboy, was a gigantic hit, and had some really good stuff on it. You can read our review here.