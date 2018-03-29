News \
The Weekend Is Surprise Releasing a New Album Tonight
The Weeknd is releasing a new album tonight, titled My Dear Melancholy, (notice the comma). The singer has been teasing new music on Instagram, including something by that title. Today posted a cover of what appears to be the cover with the caption “tonight.”
Urban Legends, an editorial site connected to Universal Music Group, to which The Weekend is signed via Republic, confirmed on Twitter that it is a new full-length.
His last album, Starboy, was a gigantic hit, and had some really good stuff on it. You can read our review here.