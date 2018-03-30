Stream The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy

Shrouded in a cloud of mystery, My Dear Melancholy, the latest album from The Weeknd, is now available for stream after being announced just earlier in the day through the artist’s instagram and after photos of a mysterious U.K. billboard made the rounds of Twitter. While there had been clues and rumblings about a new album dropping, there was no real indication of a release until today. The surprise record is The Weeknd’s fourth proper album and features guest appearances from Drake, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott and more.

The album is on sale and available on streaming services now. Stream the full album below:

