The Voidz — “Pyramid of Bones”

The Voidz, perhaps capitalizing on the heightened wave of publicity afforded them by David Marchese’s Vulture interview with frontman Julian Casablancas, have released another track off the band’s forthcoming album Virtue.

So far, the Ariel Pink-inspired, deeply weird “Pyramid of Bones” is only available as a stream on Casablancas’s website and sounds like a concerted effort to further distance Casablancas’s recent output from The Strokes. Casablancas’s vocals are buried under various studio effects and the drum machine adds to the track’s cold detachedness. Still, “Pyramid of Bones” manages to be catchy despite all the chaos.

Virtue comes out on March 30.