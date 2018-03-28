The Flaming Lips – “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983″

Thirty-five years into their career, The Flaming Lips will release remasters of their earliest works. To celebrate the announcement, the band premiered “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983,” a rare track that only saw the light of day on a limited 7″ back in 2013. Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips will drop (naturally) on April 20. The all-encompassing six-disc collection Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of the Flaming Lips 1986-1990, meanwhile, will be out May 25. Hear “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983″ and see the track lists below.

Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips track list

1. “Bag Full of Thoughts”

2. “Out For a Walk”

3. “Garden of Eyes”

4. “Forever Is a Long Time”

5. “Scratchin’ the Door”

6. “My Own Planet”

7. “Killer on the Radio”

8. “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere”

9. “Batman Theme”

10. “Handsome Johnny”

11. “Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983″

12. “The Future Is Gone”

13. “Underground Pharmacist”

14. “Real Fast Words”

15. “Groove Room”

16. “Jesus Shootin’ Heroin”

17. “Trains, Brains & Rain”

18. “Communication Breakdown”

19. “Summertime Blues”

Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of the Flaming Lips 1986-1990 track list

Disc One: Hear It Is

1. “With You”

2. “Unplugged”

3. “Trains, Brains and Rain”

4. “Jesus Shootin’ Heroin”

5. “Just Like Before”

6. “She Is Death”

7. “Charlie Manson Blues”

8. “Man From Pakistan”

9. “Godzilla Flick”

10. “Staring At Sound/With You (Reprise)”

Disc Two: Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips

1. “Everything’s Explodin’”

2. “One Million Billionth of a Millisecond on a Sunday Morning”

3. “Maximum Dream for Evil Knievel”

4. “Can’t Exist”

5. “Ode to C.C. (Part I)”

6. “The Ceiling Is Bendin’”

7. “Prescription: Love”

8. “Thanks to You”

9. “Can’t Stop the Spring”

10. “Ode To C.C. (Part II)”

11. “Love Yer Brain”

Disc Three: Telepathic Surgery

1. “Drug Machine in Heaven”

2. “Right Now”

3. “Michael, Time to Wake Up”

4. “Chrome Plated Suicide”

5. “Hari-Krishna Stomp Wagon (Fuck Led Zeppelin)”

6. “Miracle on 42nd Street”

7. “Fryin’ Up”

8. “Hell’s Angel’s Cracker Factory”

9. “U.F.O. Story”

10. “Redneck School of Technology”

11. “Shaved Gorilla”

12. “The Spontaneous Combustion of John”

13. “The Last Drop of Morning Dew”

14. “Begs and Achin’”

Disc Four: In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)

1. “Shine On Sweet Jesus – Jesus Song No. 5″

2. “Unconsciously Screamin’”

3. “Rainin’ Babies”

4. “Take Meta Mars”

5. “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

6. “Stand In Line”

7. “God Walks Among Us Now – Jesus Song No. 6″

8. “There You Are – Jesus Song No. 7″

9. “Mountain Side”

10. “What A Wonderful World”

Disc Five: Restless Rarities

1. “Death Valley ’69”

2. “Thank You”

3. “Can’t Stop the Spring” (Remix)

4. “After the Gold Rush”

5. “Death Trippin’ at Sunrise”

6. “Drug Machine in Heaven” (Sub Pop 7″ version)

7. “Strychnine/Peace, Love And Understanding”

8. “Lucifer Rising”

9. “Ma, I Didn’t Notice”

10. “Let Me Be It”

11. “She’s Gone Mad Again”

12. “Golden Hearse”

13. “Stand in Line”

14. “I Want to Kill My Brother; The Cymbal Head”

15. “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

Disc Six: The Mushroom Tapes

1. “Take Meta Mars”

2. “Mountain Side”

3. “There You Are”

4. “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

5. “Rainin’ Babies”

6. “Unconsciously Screamin’”

7. “Stand in Line”

8. “God’s a Wheeler Dealer”

9. “Agonizing”

10. “One Shot”

11. “Cold Day”

12. “Jam”