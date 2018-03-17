The Decemberists Thank Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Include “Impeach the President” Etching on Physical Copies of New Album

Friday, the Decemberists dropped their latest album I’ll Be Your Girl. In addition to featuring early, synth-slathered singles “Severed” and “Once in My Life,” the album has now been revealed to feature a thank you to Special Counsel Robert Mueller in its liner notes, as well as an etching on vinyl copies that reads “Impeach The President” and “Bring On The Matriarchy,” as Consequence of Sound reports. Mueller is leading ongoing investigation efforts into questions of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections. Check out photos of the vinyl etching below.

Run out groove etchings on The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl.

Side A: Impeach The President

Side B: Bring On The Matriarchy

I love this band so much. @colinmeloy @TheDecemberists #TheDecemberists #illbeyourgirl #Resist pic.twitter.com/t7yUWSzjcu

— Wayward Records (@evilive7) March 16, 2018