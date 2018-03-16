The Chainsmokers have a new song called “Everybody Hates Me,” which is a joke that pretty much makes itself. True to its title, the song finds the patron saints of checking your Instagram notifications while drinking a Corona digging even deeper into the unflattering self-pity that plagued their last two singles. If you’ve ever wondered in a dark moment what Chris Carrabba might sound like after listening to way too much Drake, here you go:

“Everybody Hates Me” has one saving grace: a triumphant EDM drop to rival “Roses,” delivering exactly the kind of sugar-coated synthy satisfaction they deliberately withheld on the previous whiners “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me.” Everybody might hate the Chainsmokers, but they’re at their best when they’re pretending they don’t care.