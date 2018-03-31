Ted Nugent Calls Parkland Shooting Survivors “Pathetic” Teenage “Liars” Who “Have No Soul”

Ted Nugent appeared on Newsmax’s The Joe Pags Show to talk about the nationwide student-led protests against gun violence happening in the wake of the Parkland shooting. Apparently a longtime friend of Joe Pags, Nugent joined the host in criticizing the survivors of the Parkland shooting as “pathetic” teenage “liars” who “have no soul.”

“These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul,” Nugent said on the show. “The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies,” he continued. “I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless. To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well-known predictable murderers commit these hours is deep in the category of soulless.”

Nugent, who’s both an NRA board member and longtime Trump supporter, also called the NRA “a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.” Somehow the irony of invoking grieving families is lost on Ted, who ends saying, “We [The NRA] have no blood on our hands.” Hear his remarks for yourself below.