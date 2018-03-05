Taylor Swift’s New Video for “Delicate” Will Premiere Sunday

Taylor Swift has announced the premiere of the next music video from of her record-breaking 2017 album Reputation. As Swift announced on Instagram, the video will premiere during the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11. The event, hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin, will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, and the Backstreet Boys. The awards will air at 8 PM on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Swift is also up for an iHeartRadio award for Best Music Video for her expensive-looking visual for “Look What You Made Me Do,” which itself premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards last year.