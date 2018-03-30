Taylor Swift has released a vertical-format alternate video for “Delicate,” a song from last November’s album Reputation. The latest clip offers a one-take iPhone video that shows Taylor lip-syncing in an ominous forrest. It follows the original video for “Delicate,” in which Swift realizes she’s invisible to other people and proceeds to leap and twirl her way through a luxury hotel, as well as previous videos for Reputation tracks “End Game,” “Ready For It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

This new “Delicate” video arrives as an exclusive release via Spotify, a notable development considering Swift’s contentious history with the streaming service: Reputation only arrived on Spotify three weeks after its official release. In any event, the Spotify linkup is only one of the many brand partnerships Swift has deployed to help promote Reputation.

Watch the new vertical “Delicate” video here via Spotify.