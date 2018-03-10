SZA Hints at Ctrl Deluxe Edition

SZA has announced an upcoming deluxe version of her 2017 debut album Ctrl. After a fan on Twitter asked her to release a new version of “Love Galore” including an unreleased verse circulating on social media, SZA hinted that she had around “6 bonus tracks so far” to be featured on the upcoming release. In a recent interview with The Fader, SZA said that didn’t initially expect the album to do as well as it did, viewing it more as a modest collection of music on her hard drive than the sort of defining artistic statement it’s been across the music industry. The album was nominated for multiple Grammys including Best New Artist, but this year didn’t win any awards. More recently, SZA was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars” from the soundtrack to Black Panther.

Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far we got room ta add https://t.co/OchDFZvbtY — SZA (@sza) March 10, 2018