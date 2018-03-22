Future Shares Superfly Trailer Featuring New Music

The classic 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly has been remade and is due out in theaters this summer. Future co-produced the film with Director X, and it stars Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell. A teaser trailer describing the music and attitude of the film debuted today, and you can hear a new Future song in it. Cast members Big Boi, Big Bank Black, Zaytoven, and more appear in the clip. Check it out below.

Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music 🔥🔥🔥 Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/v3UQL6It6q — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 22, 2018

Future released his first song of 2018, “I.C.W.N.T.,” a few weeks back. You can listen to it here.

This article first appeared on Stereogum.