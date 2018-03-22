Culture \

Future Shares Superfly Trailer Featuring New Music

CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The classic 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly has been remade and is due out in theaters this summer. Future co-produced the film with Director X, and it stars Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell. A teaser trailer describing the music and attitude of the film debuted today, and you can hear a new Future song in it. Cast members Big Boi, Big Bank Black, Zaytoven, and more appear in the clip. Check it out below.

Future released his first song of 2018, “I.C.W.N.T.,” a few weeks back. You can listen to it here.

This article first appeared on Stereogum.

Tags: Future, Movies