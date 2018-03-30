Stream Tink’s New EP Pain & Pleasure

After finally being freed from her former label after months of negotiations, disagreements and album delays, Tink is back to making and putting out music that unmistakably sounds like the artist that showed so much promise in her early mixtape days, as opposed to an Aaliyah clone. Tink’s latest EP, Pain & Pleasure, is a sort of brief reintroduction to an old friend; it’s a tender, vulnerable portrait of an artist who longs for love and connection and is completely immune to emotional manipulation from any possible suitors. Her voice is effective –both venomous and delicate and she wears her heart on her sleeve over the six chill, entrancing tracks. A reminder that she is still an incredible R&B talent capable of more.

Stream the album below: