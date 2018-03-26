Stream Kacey Musgraves’s New Album Golden Hour

Rising country crossover star Kacey Musgraves’s new album Golden Hour comes out on Friday (March 30). We’ve already heard the smooth, intriguingly poppy singles “Space Cowboy” and “High Horse,” but you can hear the entire LP now courtesy of NPR’s First Listen. Golden Hour certainly represents a step forward for Musgraves’ artistry. Unexpectedly bold stylistic experiments are mixed in with the more traditional, playful country and western singer-songwriter sensibility that first gained her mainstream attention. If this interests you, head over to NPR now and listen.