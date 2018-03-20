Polygraph Tests Are Unreliable But Stormy Daniels Passed One Anyway

The results and a photo from a polygraph test porn star Stormy Daniels took in 2011 where she answered questions regarding an alleged 2006 affair with then-Apprentice host Donald Trump have been released, NBC News reports. Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, was required to take the exam by InTouch Magazine, in exchange for selling her story for $15,000. The story was shelved at the time, and Daniels wasn’t paid, but InTouch recently ran the interview—which included explicit details of the alleged affair–after Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s attorney paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about the incident ahead of the 2016 election.

It’s worth pointing out up front that polygraph tests aren’t foolproof and aren’t considered reliable enough to be submitted as evidence in most courts of law. They generally measure a subject’s ability to stay calm while answering questions.

The results of the test are accompanied by a sworn statement from polygrapher Ronald Slay to NBC certifying that he administered the test in Las Vegas in 2011. According to Slay’s report, the results showed that Daniels was being truthful when asked if she had “unprotected sex” with Trump in July 2016 after the two met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The results were inconclusive regarding Daniels’s claims that Trump promised her a spot on The Apprentice.

“There were no observable indications of intent to deceive,” Slay wrote in his report.

Photo and declaration by polygraph administrator of @StormyDaniels for May 19, 2011 exam in Las Vegas, NV. pic.twitter.com/T4urilNUmy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 20, 2018

On Tuesday morning, Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti shared a photo of Daniels strapped in for an exam accompanied with a hashtag reading “buckle-up.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Avenatti paid $25,000 for the rights to the polygraph video on Monday.

Trump’s attorneys are currently suing Daniels for $20 million in damages over accusations that she broke the NDA for an affair the president denies ever took place. A 60 Minutes interview with Daniels is scheduled to air on March 25.