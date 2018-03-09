St. Vincent Produced a Children’s Album With Her Aunt and Uncle

St. Vincent can now add “children’s album producer” to her resume, with an upcoming children’s album by her aunt and uncle, jazz duo Tuck and Patti. The pair recently joined her on her “Fear the Future” tour, and in their downtime, the musical family worked on “a kid’s record for parents with taste,” as St. Vincent put it in a recent Beats 1 interview. St. Vincent initially wanted them to record straightforward children’s songs, but according to her, “It turns out a lot of children’s songs suck.” She then pulled from “a classic songwriter-y pantheon that could completely appeal to kids because of their sing songy-ness and the relatively clean content” — tracks like the White Stripes’ “We Are Going to Be Friends” and Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut.” Hear the full interview below.