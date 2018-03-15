Spotify Announces First Public Trading Date

After filing for public offering on the New York Stock Exchange last month, Spotify has announced a date for the offering. According to CNBC, the streaming giant will begin trading on April 3, with the company providing a full year of financial guidance on March 26. As previously reported, Spotify will still forgo a traditional IPO in favor of a “direct listing” of its shares, which allows the company to bypass initial fundraising while also allowing existing investors and insiders to trade on the open market. The public date was announced today during the company’s “Investor Day” livestream.