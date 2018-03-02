Sorority Noise Announce Hiatus

Just hours after releasing a rework edition of their great 2017 album You’re Not as _____ as You Think, Connecticut emo revival darlings Sorority Noise announced they’re going on hiatus after their upcoming spring tour. Frontman Cam Boucher writes on social media:

hello all,

this may come as unexpected news but after our upcoming UK/US tours, Sorority Noise will be going on hiatus. I consider each person in this band and crew to be a member of my family and I love them with every ounce of my being but I think it’s in my heart and mind’s best interest to take a break from the band for a while. thank you all so much for your endless support and i know i speak for everyone when i say that these past few years have been beyond our wildest imaginations. in our time away, use this opportunity to find new bands, ones you might not normally listen to, and listen to what they have to say.

ynaayt is streaming early everywhere now and our tour starts in a week.

take care of yourselves and we’ll hopefully talk to you soon.

cam