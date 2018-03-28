Snoop Dogg Scores First No. 1 on Top Gospel Albums Chart

Snoop Dogg Presents: Bible of Love, the new faith-based set from Snoop Dogg, flies in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart (dated March 31) with 5,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending March 22, according to Nielsen Music.

The 32-track double-album, Snoop Dogg’s first title on the tally, includes features by such gospel stalwarts as Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett and Charlie Wilson.

On the all-genre Billboard 200, where Bible opens at No. 148, Snoop snares his 25th entry, a sum that includes three No. 1s, starting with his 1993 debut, Doggystyle.

Snoop Dogg has also earned six No. 1s on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and even one on Reggae Albums: 2013’s Reincarnated, under the billing Snoop Lion.

Meanwhile, three tracks from Bible of Love appear on Hot Gospel Songs. “You,” featuring Tribbett, starts at No. 20, followed by “Saved,” featuring Faith Evans and 3rd Generation (new at No. 24), and “Blessing Me Again,” featuring Rance Allen (a re-entry at No. 25). Another track from the set, “One More Day,” featuring Wilson, spent a week at No. 17 on the March 10 chart.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.