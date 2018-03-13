Shia LaBeouf has over time morphed from an A-list movie star into a living art project, so it makes as much sense as anything that Kanye West stole all of his clothes. From a new Esquire profile:

When Kanye went to LaBeouf’s house to discuss possible art collaborations, he asked if he could have some of his clothes for a pop-up shop. “Around the same time, I took my mother to his concert,” LaBeouf tells me. “She is, of course, obsessed with Kanye West. When I brought her backstage, he was a fucking sweetheart to her. And it just felt fair. So I’m like, ‘Go for it, my guy. Take everything you want.’ And he did. He took all my fucking clothes.

Unlike some wild celeb stories, this one is at least partly verifiable—you may remember back last year when Kanye was spotted wearing a hat that once unmistakably belonged to LaBeouf. But according to LaBeouf, he has not talked to West since Kanye implied onstage during a disaster of a concert in Sacramento last year that Kid Cudi was for some reason mad at LaBeouf.

Kanye, meanwhile, is apparently in Jackson Hole working on his new album. The whereabouts of Shia LaBeouf’s old clothes are unknown.