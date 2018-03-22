Watch Serj Tankian Perform “Like a Stone” With Audioslave Members In Honor of Chris Cornell

On Tuesday night, System of a Down singer Serj Tankian was a special guest at a Prophets of Rage concert in Auckland, New Zealand. Tankian took the stage with Prophets members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk, who also played in Audioslave, to perform the former band’s hit “Like A Stone” in honor of lead singer Chris Cornell. Cornell’s widow Vicky Cornell posted the fanmade video of the performance, thanking Tankian and the band for “honoring and keeping [Cornell’s] memory alive.” Watch below.