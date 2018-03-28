Ryan Adams Will Cover All of Exile on Main St. at Upcoming Rolling Stones Tribute Concert

Ryan Adams will headline a tribute concert for the Rolling Stones’ seminal album Exile on Main St. The show, named Exile on Bourbon St., will occur at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on May 5. Adams will be joined by Rolling Stones producer (Voodoo Lounge, Forty Licks, Bridges to Babylon) and Exile on Bourbon St.’s music director Don Was, plus a slew of other musicians to be named in the coming weeks. “I’ve listened to all the multi-track tapes from the Exile period and it’s not hyperbolic to say that this is probably the greatest rock ‘n roll ever recorded,” said Was in a statement. “I can’t wait to dig deep into these songs with The Mighty Ryan Adams and this incredible group of musicians.” Tickets go on sale on April 2 — learn more on the official Exile on Bourbon St. site.