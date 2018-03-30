Rhye – “Song For You” (Jacques Greene Remix)

After the release last month of a video for “Song For You,” a somber standout track from the recent Rhye LP Blood, the piece gets a thorough rework by Jacques Greene. The Montreal-based electronic auteur, who released his debut LP Feel Infinite last year, has a deep remix history, including a stunning version of “White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean. The “Song For You” remix interpolates the original’s subtle guitar lines into kaleidoscopic synths, evolving from hints of footwork to a driving late-night lament.

Get lost in the track below and revisit our review of Blood here.