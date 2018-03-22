Report: Big Boi Becomes First Artist to Sign With Disgraced Epic CEO L.A. Reid’s New Company

L.A. Reid, former Epic Records CEO and music industry staple since the ’90s, departed his long-time label last year. His exit came just before sexual harassment accusations against him by a female coworker were made public. Now, Reid has moved on to helming another venture called Hitco, a music and publishing company that is a co-venture with Charles Goldstuck, one of Reid’s old associates at the former Arista Records and former TouchTunes Interactive Networks chairman.

Variety now reports that Reid’s company, which allegedly raised approximately $100 million to launch, has now announced its first signee. Big Boi is allegedly working with the label in a effort to serve “All Night,” a song from his last album BOOMIVERSE, to radio, following its prominent placement in iPhoneX’s popular “Animoji Yourself” commercial from last year. We’ll see how that works out for them.