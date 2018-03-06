Rage Against the Machine Releasing Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000 for Record Store Day

It’s not exactly new Rage Against the Machine, but it’s probably better than the Prophets of Rage album: On Record Store Day, the rap-rock heroes will release Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000, a document of a DNC protest performance just before their breakup later that year. The set is short, but contains entries from each of Rage’s records besides their final covers album Renegades: “Bulls on Parade,” “Testify,” “Guerrilla Radio,” “Sleep Now in the Fire,” “Freedom,” and “Killing in the Name.” It will be available in an edition of 5,000 on April 21. See a full list of 2018 RSD entries here.