Queens of the Stone Age have a new video for their Villains single “Head Like a Haunted House,” with an animated Josh Homme surrounded by spiders, scorpions, and all other manner of creepy crawlies. It also includes an onscreen transcription of the song’s extremely silly lyrics, in case you missed Homme-isms like “Xana-dos and Xana-don’ts” and “Séance / Say what?” when listening to the album version. Watch it below.