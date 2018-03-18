Pussy Riot – “Elections”

Today, Russian citizens are headed to the polls to vote in their presidential election, and known enemies of the state Pussy Riot chose to mark the occasion with the release of a new song. Aptly-titled “Elections,” the song was shared on Twitter with the pointed caption: “it’s the election day in Russia (guess who’ll win??).”

Last month, the band shared that two of its members went missing following their detainment by Russian police upon their attempted entry into Crimea. The band is currently on tour throughout North America, and recently released a new song with Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio. Check out “Elections” below.