Porno For Pyros Will Reunite For Perry Farrell’s Insane Vegas Show

The other day, Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell announced that he’s building an absolutely insane-sounding $100 million immersive Las Vegas show featuring holographic porn, VR pickpockets, and virtual wrestling monkeys. But apparently all the talk of holographic porn, VR pickpockets, and virtual wrestling monkeys distracted us from another important piece of relevant information: Porno For Pyros will be reuniting.

The Southeast Asia-themed entertainment project, which is called Kind Heaven, is set to feature performances from both actual live bands and hologram bands on five different stages throughout the multilevel complex, and, as Alternative Nation points out, one of those bands will be Porno For Pyros, the group that Perry started after Jane’s Addiction first broke up in 1991. Will it be holographic Porno For Pyros? Only time will tell.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.