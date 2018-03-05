Perfume Genius Posts Three Unheard Songs With NSFW Clips

Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas released his most recent album No Shape just under a year ago, but he popped up on YouTube this weekend and last to post three unheard songs, “Jory,” “Lulla,” and “Onscreen.” Each is a short, intimate piece of hazy lo-fi, more akin to Hadreas’s 2010 debut Learning than the lush arrangements on No Shape, and each accompanying video looks to be made up of clips from vintage soft-corn porn.

The new tracks (demos, perhaps?) appear just ahead of Perfume Genius’ Australian tour, which kicks off tomorrow. In April, Hadreas returns to the U.S. to play Coachella and a series of dates with David Byrne, Big Thief, and Belle and Sebastian. Listen via the NSFW video clips below.