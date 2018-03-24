Watch Paul McCartney Remember John Lennon During March For Our Lives Rally

Paul McCartney was among the massive throng of people out marching Saturday morning (March 24) for gun control.

Stopped by CNN while he was with a crowd in New York for comment, the living Beatles legend paid tribute to the late John Lennon. Watch the clip below.

“One of my best friends was shot not far from where we are right now,” McCartney said.

Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980 outside his New York apartment. Chapman will likely die in prison. Lennon was 40.

McCartney was sporting a shirt that read “We can end gun violence.” When asked what he hoped the marches around the country would accomplish, he pointed to the shirt.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.