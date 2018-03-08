News \
Paramore Announce Summer North American Tour With Foster The People
Paramore have announced a new North American summer tour, which they are dubbing “The After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5).” Foster the People will joining them on all but the Raleigh and Indianapolis dates. Paramore will also be performing at the Bonnaroo Music Festival at the beginning of June. Last year, Paramore released After Laughter (one of Spin’s Top 50 Albums of 2017) and Foster the People put out their Sacred Hearts Club album. See the full list of tour dates below, and check out more information about tickets and presale here.
06/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater
06/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/21 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/23 – Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/29 – Detroit, MI @DTE Amphitheater
07/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Brook Pavilion
07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park
07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater
07/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater
07/10 – New Orleans, LA @Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
07/11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
07/13 – Houston, TX @Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/14 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @The Forum
07/19 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @USANA Amphitheatre
07/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre