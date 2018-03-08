Paramore Announce Summer North American Tour With Foster The People

Paramore have announced a new North American summer tour, which they are dubbing “The After Laughter Summer Tour (Tour 5).” Foster the People will joining them on all but the Raleigh and Indianapolis dates. Paramore will also be performing at the Bonnaroo Music Festival at the beginning of June. Last year, Paramore released After Laughter (one of Spin’s Top 50 Albums of 2017) and Foster the People put out their Sacred Hearts Club album. See the full list of tour dates below, and check out more information about tickets and presale here.

06/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/14 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

06/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/21 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/23 – Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/29 – Detroit, MI @DTE Amphitheater

07/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Brook Pavilion

07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park

07/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater

07/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater

07/10 – New Orleans, LA @Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

07/11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

07/13 – Houston, TX @Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/14 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @The Forum

07/19 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @USANA Amphitheatre

07/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre