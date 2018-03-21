Panic! at the Disco — “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” / “(Fuck A) Silver Lining”

Panic! at the Disco have released two new tracks, “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and “(Fuck A) Silver Lining,” and announced a new album, Pray for the Wicked, their first studio LP since 2016’s Death of a Bachelor. In a press release (courtesy of Billboard), Brendon Urie shared the excitement he feels about the upcoming release: “After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years. Pray for the Wicked is my ‘thank you’ to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.”

Pray for the Wicked drops June 22 on Fueled by Ramen — you can preorder it on the band’s site. Watch the bloody music video for “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and listen to “(Fuck A) Silver Lining” below.