Oscars 2018: Watch Sufjan Stevens Perform “Mystery of Love” With St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, and More

Tonight at the Oscars, Sufjan Stevens took the stage to perform “Mystery of Love,” his contribution to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Song this year. He was joined for the performance by a backing band made up of St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, Chris Thile of Nickel Creek/Punch Brothers, multi-instrumentalist Casey Foubert, and drummer James McAlister. Emerging from a platform underneath the stage, Stevens stayed true to the hushed, finger-picked quality of the recording with the live arrangement, and sported a snazzy purple striped jacket with dragons on it. Watch a clip of the performance below.