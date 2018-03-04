Oscars 2018: Watch Miguel and Gael Garcia Bernal Perform “Remember Me”

Miguel took the stage alongside Gael Garcia Bernal to perform his song “Remember Me” at this year’s Oscars. Taken from the animated film Coco, the song originally features Mexican vocalist Natalia Lafourcade and was written by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The single was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s awards, the only song from an animated film to receive the nomination. Watch a clip of the performance below.