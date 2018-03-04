Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel Talks About Harvey Weinstein and Sexual Assault in Opening Monologue

In his opening monologue at the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel made several references to the allegations against Harvey Weinstein. After references to the lack of the Oscar statue’s fortuitous lack of masculine sexuality– “He keeps his hands where you can see them, and most importantly, no penis…He is literally a statute of limitations.”–Kimmel also referenced Weinstein, noting that the former producer and executive is only the second member ever to be expelled from the Academy. Kimmel subsequently joked, in reference to The Shape of Water: “Thanks to Guillermo [del Toro], we will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish.”

Later, Kimmel added, more broadly: “If we can work together to end sexual harassment in Hollywood, then women will only have deal with harassment everywhere else they go.” He also made a couple of cracks about the President (“You don’t make things to make money … you make them to upset Mike Pence.”) and Vice President (“You don’t make things to make money … you make them to upset Mike Pence.”)

