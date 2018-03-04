Oscars 2018: Watch Eddie Vedder Perform Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” During In Memoriam Montage

Eddie Vedder was a unexpected addition to the list of performers at the Academy Awards tonight. The Pearl Jam singer was the only act among the show’s musical guests who was not a nominee for the Best Original Song award. Instead, Vedder performed a tender cover of the late Tom Petty’s song “Room At the Top,” which underscored an In Memoriam montage featuring images of filmmakers, actors, producers and more who died in 2017. Last year, Vedder also appeared in an episode of Twin Peaks: The Return as a musical guest, performing the recently released song “Out of Sand.” Watch Vedder’s performance below.

