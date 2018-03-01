Video: Offset & Metro Booming – “Ric Flair Drip”

Wrestling icon Ric Flair looks psyched to co-star in new video for “Ric Flair Drip,” the Offset/Metro Boomin song from Without Warning, last October’s collaborative album with 21 Savage. Directed by Shomi Patwary, the new video finds Ric and Offset palling around a well-appointed mansion as they compare watches and get measured for custom “Nature Boy” robes. Ric delivers a little bit of themed promo before everyone sits down to dinner, and you’ll spot 21 Savage and the rest of the Migos among the guests. Watch below.

Can’t Wait For Everyone To See What We Have Been Working On! WOOOOO! @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/AEzATuSR64 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2018