Stream Of Montreal’s New EP White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood

Of Montreal have shared their latest White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood EP in full. The EP includes single “Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia,” as well as “Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption,” and serves as a follow-up to the band’s 2017 EP Rune Husk. The latest release flirts with club melodies and heavy synthesizers that embrace the dancier side of the once-whimsical indie pop project. Listen below and catch them on tour with dates as listed on their website.