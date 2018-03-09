The Gallagher brothers’ interminable dueling album rollouts roll out just a little longer: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform “Holy Mountain,” one of the more memorable cuts from their latest album Who Built the Moon? Earlier this week, the band released live versions of their song “It’s a Beautiful World” and Oasis’ “Go Let It Out” recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

And in the interest of fairness, let’s briefly check in with Liam:

Do I have too — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 7, 2018

Hey, that’s pretty good. Watch Noel Gallagher perform “Holy Mountain” below.