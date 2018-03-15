A New Nine Inch Nails EP Is Coming Soon

During a recent BBC radio interview, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross revealed that a new NIN EP will be released before the end of June. The pair sat down to discuss their upcoming appearance at the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown Festival in London, where NIN will take the stage June 22. Reznor promised the new EP will drop before their appearance: “We’re in the process of finishing that right now and that should be out before the shows take place,” he said. “It’s not what we expected it to be,” he added.

This yet-to-be-named EP will close the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and continued with last July’s Add Violence. “We started out with a pretty rigid concept of what the three EPs were gonna be, having not written them all but having a kind of blueprint for the trajectory and the sound,” Reznor said. As NIN started working on what they thought would be the third EP, it all started to feel “too predictable,” Reznor said. “It felt like we were forcing things, musically and storytelling-wise and the whole trajectory. The reason this has been a little bit delayed is… it took us a while for what has become the third EP to reveal itself to us.”