Nick Cave Teases Events to Dialogue With Fans

It’s been two years since Nick Cave released his most recent album, Skeleton Tree, and since then he’s had a hand in a bunch of soundtracks. Cave worked on Mars, War Machine, and Wind River, in addition to touring. He was confronted with conflict over his decision to perform in Israel last year, with artists like Roger Waters and Tunde Adebimpe asking that he honor the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement. Instead, Cave held a press conference explaining why he planned to perform in Tel Aviv anyway.

That controversy kept Cave’s name in the news for a couple of months. Now, it appears that Cave is aiming to go on some kind of meet-and-greet/speaking tour where he’ll engage with fans. A press release was sent out with a photo of Cave (see above) accompanied by a short letter he wrote to a certain “Rachel.” In the letter, Cave expresses his desire to hold a serious of speaking engagements. Read below:

Rachel, I’ve been feeling for a while that I’d like to talk to people about things. I’m not sure what to do with that. I’ve sort of had this idea of doing some kind of interview but I’m not sure that a regular press interview is the appropriate place to talk about certain things. Maybe some sort of dialogue beyond that might be valuable, where I can talk directly to people, in a more personal way. There seems to be some sort of understanding that now exists with our audience. The idea of an open dialogue with them seems a worthwhile thing to explore. Perhaps we might try and set up a series of events that are dialogues or conversations or something. Let things flow a little. I don’t know. I’m thinking maybe to take it on the road? What do you think? Nick

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.