On March 23, Netflix will premiere Paradox, a surreal-sounding western film starring Neil Young and directed by his partner Daryl Hannah, as well as an accompanying soundtrack album. Between his 2003 musical Greendale and his Devo-costarring 1982 nuclear holocaust comedy Human Highway, the legendary songwriter has a proud history of bonkers film projects, and it appears that this one will be no different. We’ve already seen a plot description that sets Paradox “sometime in the future past,” where “a band of cowboys and outlaws pass the days digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic.” Today, there’s an official trailer, and it looks about as wacky as you could possibly hope for. Watch it below.