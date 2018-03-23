Stream Neil Young’s New Soundtrack to the Film Paradox

Neil Young has released his album Paradox in full. Joined by his backing band Promise of the Real, as well as Jim Keltner, Paul Bushnell, and Joe Yankee, Young here delivers a folky soundtrack to the Netflix film Paradox, which is written and directed by Young’s partner Daryl Hannah. Young also stars in the film, which tells the tale of a group of outlaws hiding out in the mountains. Listen to the full LP on Young’s online archive.