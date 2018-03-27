Natalie Prass – “Sisters”

It’s confirmed: Natalie Prass has really, definitively changed her sound. Last month, the Richmond singer-songwriter, who honed in on an intricately orchestrated, lightly soulful retro-pop sound on her 2015 debut album, announced a new album The Future And The Past (due out 6/1) and shared its first single. The breezy “Short Court Style” borrowed from modern R&B, and sounded more like Mariah Carey than Feist. Today, Prass has followed up that surprising song with an even more unexpected one: a strongly neo-soul-informed feminist anthem called “Sisters,” complete with jazz-piano splats, scatting, and a chorus of backing singers echoing “Keep your sisters close/You gotta keep your sisters close to ya.” If you listened to this next to “Bird of Prey,” you’d have a tough time recognizing them as the work of the same artist. Listen to “Sisters” below.